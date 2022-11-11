Millets Mission to be extended to all Odisha districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that the Millets Mission will be extended to all 30 districts of the state.

Speaking at a function to celebrate Mandia Divas here, the chief minister said ‘mandia’ or millet is a treasure trove of nutrition and provides nourishment to people of all age groups. He said the government will spend Rs 2,800 crore on Millet Mission over the next five years.

“The mission has attracted the attention of the world and even United Nations has praised the programme. It has become a model for other states,” the chief minister added.

As many as, two lakh farmers, 82 FPOs and 1,200 Mission Shakti groups have joined the mission. More farmers and Mission Shakti groups will be involved in the programme in the future.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that the Millets Mission will be extended to all 30 districts of the state. Speaking at a function to celebrate Mandia Divas here, the chief minister said ‘mandia’ or millet is a treasure trove of nutrition and provides nourishment to people of all age groups. He said the government will spend Rs 2,800 crore on Millet Mission over the next five years. “The mission has attracted the attention of the world and even United Nations has praised the programme. It has become a model for other states,” the chief minister added. As many as, two lakh farmers, 82 FPOs and 1,200 Mission Shakti groups have joined the mission. More farmers and Mission Shakti groups will be involved in the programme in the future.