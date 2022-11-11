Home States Odisha

Odisha should lead India’s growth story: President Murmu

Odisha’s contribution to make India a power house is immense; State had prominent  role in freedom struggle, she said

Published: 11th November 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu, Governor Ganeshi Lal, CM Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Justice S Muralidhar at the civic reception in Raj Bhavan on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of India Droupadi Murmu, who arrived on her first visit to her home state Odisha after assuming the highest office of the country on Thursday, said it is her earnest wish that the campaign for making the country more developed should start from here.

Addressing a grand civic reception hosted by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Raj Bhavan here, she said Odisha’s contribution to make India a powerhouse is immense. In music, arts and sports, Odisha has enriched the country. The contribution of tribals of the state has made Indian culture more inclusive.

The President said she visited many states after becoming the President and got love and respect everywhere. “However, visiting the home state is something very special and different. The diversity of Odisha’s culture, said to be a link between the North and the South, is very enriching,” she said.

Stating that Odisha played a key role in the freedom movement, she said, the rebellion of 1817 in the state led to other such revolts against the British in the country. After the 1857 sepoy mutiny, opposition to the British rule reached remote villages in the state and gave birth to illustrious freedom fighters like Gopabandhu Das and Madhusudan Das. Several illustrious women like Rama Devi, Malati Devi and Sarala Devi from Odisha played a key role in the freedom struggle, she said.

Odisha was second in salt satyagraha behind Gujarat in the entire country from where the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi had started the Dandi march. Besides, during the quit India movement, 29 people became martyrs at Irom which also included a dalit woman.

She remembered Sahid Laxman Nayak and other great freedom fighters and said that the freedom struggle spread to all parts of Odisha during the period. In the merger of Gadajat states, Nilagiri state played a lead role in which former chief minister Harekrushna Mahtab played a key role, she added.

She said the country is now passing through a critical period after the Covid-19 pandemic and created an example on how to bring the economy back on the rails. She, however, added that no country can be said to have progressed if its benefits do not reach poor and deprived people.

Governor of Odisha Ganeshi Lal welcomed the President and said that during her tenure the country and the state will have all-round progress.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that from Rairangpur to Raisina Hills and from a modest teacher to become the first citizen of the country is an inspiring journey. Stating that the goodwill of Odisha will always remain with her, he said the country will touch heights of glory during her tenure.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar, Speaker of Odisha Assembly Bikram Keshari Arukha and Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das were present.

