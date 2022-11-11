Odisha to be made slum-free by 2023-end, land rights for 2.5 lakh families: Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced Odisha will be made slum-free by December, 2023.The chief minister made the announcement while launching a survey using drones to facilitate the process of providing land rights to slum dwellers in five municipal corporations of the state. He also declared Hinjili, his own constituency and Digapahandi town in Ganjam district as ‘slum free’ and dedicated 707 ‘Biju Adarsh Colonies’ in 33 urban areas of the state.

Stating that all slums in the state will be converted into model colonies, the chief minister said land rights will be given to 2.5 lakh families by next year.The chief minister said slum dwellers are being given land rights for their houses in ‘Biju Adarsh Colonies’, being built across the state and the ‘Jaga Mission’ programme has received global recognition and applause from the Centre. Over 1.70 lakh families residing in slums in 105 cities and towns have so far been given land rights under the scheme.

He said the ‘Jaga Mission’, launched in 2017, is a spiritual journey which has so far given immense satisfaction to its beneficiaries and is a success. Slum development associations have been tasked with the responsibility of managing ‘Biju Adarsh Colonies’ and provision has been made to allocate 25 per cent of the municipal budget to the bodies for development of infrastructure.

Stating that ‘Jaga Mission’ provides social and economic justice to the poor as they have equal right to benefits of development and growth, Naveen said it will continue to play an important role in changing the lives of 17 lakh slum dwellers across the state.

The chief minister said the state government has started a pilot programme to identify the causes which create slums and prevent them so that cities remain slum free. Authorities of ‘Jaga Misson’ also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Steel Foundation to identify slum dwellers in areas under the jurisdiction of the five municipal corporations in the presence of the chief minister. Tata Steel Foundation will provide technical support for the purpose.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced Odisha will be made slum-free by December, 2023.The chief minister made the announcement while launching a survey using drones to facilitate the process of providing land rights to slum dwellers in five municipal corporations of the state. He also declared Hinjili, his own constituency and Digapahandi town in Ganjam district as ‘slum free’ and dedicated 707 ‘Biju Adarsh Colonies’ in 33 urban areas of the state. Stating that all slums in the state will be converted into model colonies, the chief minister said land rights will be given to 2.5 lakh families by next year.The chief minister said slum dwellers are being given land rights for their houses in ‘Biju Adarsh Colonies’, being built across the state and the ‘Jaga Mission’ programme has received global recognition and applause from the Centre. Over 1.70 lakh families residing in slums in 105 cities and towns have so far been given land rights under the scheme. He said the ‘Jaga Mission’, launched in 2017, is a spiritual journey which has so far given immense satisfaction to its beneficiaries and is a success. Slum development associations have been tasked with the responsibility of managing ‘Biju Adarsh Colonies’ and provision has been made to allocate 25 per cent of the municipal budget to the bodies for development of infrastructure. Stating that ‘Jaga Mission’ provides social and economic justice to the poor as they have equal right to benefits of development and growth, Naveen said it will continue to play an important role in changing the lives of 17 lakh slum dwellers across the state. The chief minister said the state government has started a pilot programme to identify the causes which create slums and prevent them so that cities remain slum free. Authorities of ‘Jaga Misson’ also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Steel Foundation to identify slum dwellers in areas under the jurisdiction of the five municipal corporations in the presence of the chief minister. Tata Steel Foundation will provide technical support for the purpose.