Home States Odisha

Pest-infested crops inspected

The team led by assistant agriculture officer, Balasore Nilima Priyadashini Mohapatra also interacted with the affected farmers.

Published: 11th November 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

agriculture

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A team of agriculture officials visited Baunsapal village in Nilagiri block to inspect pest-infested paddy crops on Thursday.The visit came after a report titled ‘Hit by pest attack, farmers threaten self-immolation’ was published in The New Indian Express on Wednesday.

The team led by assistant agriculture officer, Balasore Nilima Priyadashini Mohapatra also interacted with the affected farmers. Mohapatra said, “Paddy crop at a few places was found to be infested with pests. Roots of some paddy plants have been infected. We have suggested some remedial measures to the farmers.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp