Pest-infested crops inspected

BALASORE: A team of agriculture officials visited Baunsapal village in Nilagiri block to inspect pest-infested paddy crops on Thursday.The visit came after a report titled ‘Hit by pest attack, farmers threaten self-immolation’ was published in The New Indian Express on Wednesday.

The team led by assistant agriculture officer, Balasore Nilima Priyadashini Mohapatra also interacted with the affected farmers. Mohapatra said, “Paddy crop at a few places was found to be infested with pests. Roots of some paddy plants have been infected. We have suggested some remedial measures to the farmers.”

