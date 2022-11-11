Workshop on food by ORMAS

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: State-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) in association with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) organised a workshop on inclusion of rural women in mainstream food market at the conference hall of its office ‘Ama Gaon Kudia’ at the national level Pallishree Mela of Baliyatra on Thursday.

The main objective of the workshop was to save vanishing traditional cuisines by infusing them with the mainstream food market and globalisation of local foods.

Joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack Bipin Rout sensitised rural women entrepreneurs on traditional Odia cuisines such as ‘arisa pitha’ and ‘poda pitha’ and their scope to emerge as a business opportunity. Social activist Kabita Pattanaik helped in triggering the idea of making different ‘pithas’ from millets and other products.

CUTTACK: State-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) in association with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) organised a workshop on inclusion of rural women in mainstream food market at the conference hall of its office ‘Ama Gaon Kudia’ at the national level Pallishree Mela of Baliyatra on Thursday. The main objective of the workshop was to save vanishing traditional cuisines by infusing them with the mainstream food market and globalisation of local foods. Joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack Bipin Rout sensitised rural women entrepreneurs on traditional Odia cuisines such as ‘arisa pitha’ and ‘poda pitha’ and their scope to emerge as a business opportunity. Social activist Kabita Pattanaik helped in triggering the idea of making different ‘pithas’ from millets and other products.