Bada Talapada residents struggle to reach CHC sans motorable roads

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Residents of Bada Talapada village under Jamkunda GP within Baliapal block are deprived of healthcare facilities due to absence of motorable roads and a bridge on Subarnarekha river.

With a population of over 400, the residents face a tough time reaching Jamkunda from where Baliapal community health centre (CHC) is five kilometre away and accessible. The existing narrow road to Jamkunda was washed away in the recent flood, the villagers complained, adding, they do not even get proper drinking water facility.

Situated three kilometre from Jamkunda, patients from the village are normally carried on cot till Jamkunda market and then taken to the Baliapal CHC, five kilometre away, by an ambulance or hired vehicle.

Though the PWD of Baliapal started bridge construction to cross Subarnarekha canal and reach Jamkunda market through Kulhachada route three years back, the agency which had taken the work stopped construction as flood water reportedly damaged the machineries and materials.

Though four tube-wells were set up by the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department, two were non-functional after six months allegedly due to the substandard work. Another supplied salty water which the villagers do not use for domestic purposes. Locals alleged that the fourth one is not enough to cater to the daily needs of residents. The RWSS department is aware but no step is taken to address the issue, said villagers Jhadeswar Sahoo, Chakradhar Sahoo and Chitta Ranjan Sahoo.

Without motorable roads, the villagers depend on boats for daily commute from July to October. In the other months, the villagers reach Jamkunda by cycle. Contacted, PWD SDO Balasore Circle-2 Sibalal Sahoo said he will send an official to the village and take necessary steps as soon as possible.

