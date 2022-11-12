BJP announce Former MLA Pradip Purohit for Padampur by-poll in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced the candidature of former MLA Pradip Purohit for the by-election to Padampur Assembly constituency in Bargarh district scheduled on December 5.



The state election committee of the BJP has recommended the name of Purohit only to the party’s central election committee.



“The BJP central election committee has approved the name of Pradip Purohit for the forthcoming by-election to Padampur,” said a press note issued by national BJP general secretary Arun Singh.



While the BJD is still scouting for a suitable candidate, two senior leaders of the Congress have indicated the name of three-time MLA Satya Bhusan Sahu as the party's candidate.



The Padampur by-poll was necessitated following the death of sitting BJD MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha on October 3.

Purohit had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from the Padampur constituency on a BJP ticket in 2009. However, he trounced BJD candidate Bariha in 2014 by a margin of over 4,500 votes. In 2019, Purohit lost the poll to Bariha by a margin of over 5000 votes.



Sahu who was elected thrice from the seat has not been successful in the two times he contested in 2009 and 2019. A popular leader in Bargarh district, Sahu secured 49,847 votes in 2009 and 32,787 votes in the 2019 elections.



Purohit will file his nomination papers for the by-poll on November 14. State BJP president Samir Mohanty and general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty have left for Padampur to join Purohit for filing of nomination paper.



Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Leader of opposition Jayanarayan Mishra, Kusum Tete, MLA and several other leaders from western Odisha will also accompany Purohit.



As per the election schedule announced by the ECI, the last date for filing nominations is November 17 while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 21.

Congratulations to Shri Pradip Purohit ji on being nominated as MLA Candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party for Padampur constituency By-Election.@pradippurohit65 #PadampurBypoll pic.twitter.com/pJTpaJFhIO —

