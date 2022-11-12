Home States Odisha

BJP announce Former MLA Pradip Purohit for Padampur by-poll in Odisha

Purohit will file his nomination papers for the by-poll on November 14.

Published: 12th November 2022 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Pradip Purohit 

Former MLA Pradip Purohit 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced the candidature of former MLA Pradip Purohit for the by-election to Padampur Assembly constituency in Bargarh district scheduled on December 5.

The state election committee of the BJP has recommended the name of Purohit only to the party’s central election committee.

“The BJP central election committee has approved the name of Pradip Purohit for the forthcoming by-election to Padampur,” said a press note issued by national BJP general secretary Arun Singh.

While the BJD is still scouting for a suitable candidate, two senior leaders of the Congress have indicated the name of three-time MLA Satya Bhusan Sahu as the party's candidate.

The Padampur by-poll was necessitated following the death of sitting BJD MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha on October 3.

Purohit had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from the Padampur constituency on a BJP ticket in 2009. However, he trounced BJD candidate Bariha in 2014 by a margin of over 4,500 votes. In 2019, Purohit lost the poll to Bariha by a margin of over 5000 votes.

Sahu who was elected thrice from the seat has not been successful in the two times he contested in 2009 and 2019. A popular leader in Bargarh district, Sahu secured 49,847 votes in 2009 and 32,787 votes in the 2019 elections.

Purohit will file his nomination papers for the by-poll on November 14. State BJP president Samir Mohanty and general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty have left for Padampur to join Purohit for filing of nomination paper.

Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Leader of opposition Jayanarayan Mishra, Kusum Tete, MLA and several other leaders from western Odisha will also accompany Purohit.

As per the election schedule announced by the ECI, the last date for filing nominations is November 17 while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 21.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Janata Party Padampur by-poll Pradip Purohit
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp