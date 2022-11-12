Elephant deaths: JTF to ready full action plan by year end

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The joint task force (JTF) comprising officers of different ranks from the Forest department and police to investigate cases of unnatural deaths of elephants in the state will come up with a comprehensive action plan (CAP) by the end of this year.

Chief conservator of forests, Odisha Dr Manoj V Nair stated this in an affidavit submitted to the Orissa High Court on Friday. Nair, who is also the convener of JTF, was earlier directed to place before the court an affidavit with a CAP to prevent unnatural elephant deaths in the state.

The senior most police officer member in the JTF was also asked to file an affidavit stating the current status of criminal cases registered in connection with poaching of elephants in the last five years. Nair, in his affidavit, stated that the draft framework as per which the comprehensive action plan will be prepared has been finalised after detailed discussions by the JTF.

“As the task involves collecting specific field data from forest divisions, taking inputs from subject matter specialists, civil society organisations and local people, the plan would be completed by the end of December, 2022”, Nair stated in the affidavit, enclosing proceedings of the last JTR meeting on November 3.In his affidavit, additional SP Jatindra Panda gave the current status of criminal cases registered in connection with poaching of elephants from February 20, 2018 to June 21, 2022.

During the period, 13 criminal cases were registered under forest divisions in Sambalpur, Boudh, Athagarh, Deogarh, and Dhenkanal.While 24 persons had been arrested in 10 cases there had been no arrests in the rest three. Even as four cases were in prosecution stage, trial had not commenced in four others and two cases were under investigation.

In one case registered in 2018, the accused was arrested on July 4, 2022. The court had taken up four separate PILs filed by Gita Rout (June 2022), Mrinalini Padhi (2015) and Dwija Dalpati (2015) and Balgopal Mishra (2013) for analogous hearing highlighting the serious issue concerning deaths of elephants on account of illegal poaching. The court has fixed next hearing on the matter to November 15.

