From ‘land of jewels’ to city of ‘bhaichaara’

Published: 12th November 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Kicurijam Usharani (42) has travelled all the way from Manipur to showcase the handloom products of her state which is also known as the ‘land of jewels’ at the Pallishree Mela of Baliyatra here. The entrepreneur can be seen interacting with visitors and explaining to them the nuances of hand-woven Manipuri shawl, scarves, Naga shawl, bedsheets and traditional sarees at stall no 142. Usharani is a member of Nitainanda self help group in Manipur and has participated in the Pallishree Mela five times till 2019.

She has not only been making herself self-sufficient but also helping other women entrepreneurs of her community by selling the handloom products at the fair. “Manipur has a matriarchal society where women play a key role in a family’s decision making process. We have Asia’s biggest market handled by women entrepreneurs who eke out a living by weaving and other livelihood activities,” Usharani said.  

Since generations, women have been playing a key role in making Manipur’s rural economy self-sufficient as men venture outside the state to serve the motherland. Every house in Manipur has a handloom which is used by women to achieve their dreams of becoming financially empowered.“We Manipuri women weave dreams on our looms and Cuttack has the warmest flock of consumers who understand the value of culture and tradition and this has helped me sell my products,” said Usharani.

