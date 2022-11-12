Hrusikesh - the Kansa for 10th time in Dhanu Yatra

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

BARGARH: In the 75th year of Dhanu Yatra festival, considered the largest open-air theatre in the world, Hrusikesh Bhoi will yet again don the role of the ruthless King Kansa. The festival is scheduled to begin from December 27 and will conclude on January 6.

The 50-year-old artiste Hrusikesh, a native of Chicholi village in Ambabhona block in Bargarh, has earlier played the role of Kansa for nine consecutive years. This year too he was selected after an audition judged by a seven-member jury here on Thursday.

Hrusikesh has been a veteran performing the role of King Kansa in Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, this being the 10th time. Earlier, he had reprised the protagonist’s role for nine years from 2009-2017. Over the years, Hrusikesh had received appreciation and acclaim from the audience and the locals of Bargarh for his true to life performance in the role of King Kansa.

An audition was carried out to select artistes for the 11 characters of the stage play this year. In the auditions for the role of Kansa, Hrusikesh competed against 41 other artistes including Bhubaneswar Pradhan who had played the central role for a couple of years till Covid struck and stopped the festival for two years.

Expressing his joy, Hrusikesh said, “I am feeling euphoric as the selection committee has chosen me as King Kansa for the Dhanu Yatra this year and I have got an opportunity to get into the attire and climb up the stage after a gap of three editions.” On the completion of 75th year of the festival, I will surely try to give a new visual treat to the excited audience through my performance, he added.

Hrusikesh works as a driver with the district health department and started playing Kansa’s role in 2009.

FACT FILE

Dhanu Yatra started in 1947-48

Largest open air theatre in world is spread over five square km

During festival, Bargarh town turns into a stage

Town becomes Mathura under Kansa’s rule

Balya Leela of Krishna takes place at Ambapali on the other side of Jeera river, which transforms into Gopapura.

Hrusikesh as Kansa replaced assistant sub-inspector of police Gopal Sahu in 2009

Sahu had till then played the role of Kansa for nearly 23 years

