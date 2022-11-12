Odisha to fill up 7,540 vacancies in high schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The government will soon fill up vacancies of teachers in different high schools of the state.As per the chief minister’s office (CMO), the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has been requested to start the process for recruiting 7,540 high school teachers as soon as possible as per the direction of the chief minister. After the recruitment, vacancies in teaching posts of 4,848 government high schools of the state will be filled up.

Hiring for vacant posts of TGT (Arts), TGT (PCM), TGT (CBZ), Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu and Physical Education teachers will be started during the initial phase of the drive. In 2021-22, more than 13,000 teachers’ posts were filled up in two phases of recruitment.

Sources said, the recruitment drive comes at a time when the government is focusing on reforming different programmes under its 5T initiative. The government has also started a school transformation programme to introduce modern education system for students. As part of the programme, computers, internet, e-libraries, modern playing equipment, playgrounds and other facilities are being provided to the upgraded schools.

Stating that the recruitment drive has been launched as per the 5T initiative, the CMO said vacancies in different departments are being filled up fast while ensuring complete transparency. Thousands of posts in various departments have been filled in the last few years, the CMO said.

