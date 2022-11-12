Home States Odisha

Padampur bypoll: BJP candidate to file nomination papers on Nov 14

Meanwhile, a senior BJD leader said the party has already started the process for selecting its candidate for the bypoll.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the ruling BJD has not yet finalised its candidate for bypoll to Padampur Assemblt constituency, the BJP on Friday announced its nominee will file papers for the election on November 14.While leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Purohit made the announcement, BJP MLA from Sundargarh Kusum Tete said former legislator Pradip Purohit will be the party’s candidate for the bypoll. “Purohot will file the nomination papers on November 14 and we have been asked to remain present,” she said.

Meanwhile, a senior BJD leader said the party has already started the process for selecting its candidate for the bypoll. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already discussed the matter with senior leaders and will announce the candidate soon, he said.  Sources said Congress has also finalised the name of former government chief whip and three time MLA Satya Bhusan Sahu as its candidate. Sahu’s name has already been recommended for the bypoll and an announcement in this regard will be made by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) soon. The by-poll, will be held on December 5.

