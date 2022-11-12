President Droupadi Murmu's reunion with friends after over 40 years

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It was a time of reunion with friends for President Droupadi Murmu, who during her visit to alma mater Capital Girls High School at Unit II here on Friday, met some of her classmates and alumni studying with her in the 70s.

Murmu during her visit to the school met around a dozen alumni and asked them about one of her friends who was not present. Some of the President’s friends and classmates met her after a gap of over 40 years.

“She was extremely humble and down-to-earth as usual. Despite protocol, she came close to us and even asked about one of our friends, her hostel mate, who wasn’t present,” said one of the alumni following Murmu’s visit.

“We definitely wished to sit together and talk. There, however, is a protocol to follow when the President of India visits a particular place and everyone needs to respect that,” said another friend.

Murmu’s classmates recalled she was disciplined as a student. “She is also a symbol of courage. Her journey of struggle and hardship inspires all of us and gives us immense pride that we are the President’s friends,” they shared.

BHUBANESWAR: It was a time of reunion with friends for President Droupadi Murmu, who during her visit to alma mater Capital Girls High School at Unit II here on Friday, met some of her classmates and alumni studying with her in the 70s. Murmu during her visit to the school met around a dozen alumni and asked them about one of her friends who was not present. Some of the President’s friends and classmates met her after a gap of over 40 years. “She was extremely humble and down-to-earth as usual. Despite protocol, she came close to us and even asked about one of our friends, her hostel mate, who wasn’t present,” said one of the alumni following Murmu’s visit. “We definitely wished to sit together and talk. There, however, is a protocol to follow when the President of India visits a particular place and everyone needs to respect that,” said another friend. Murmu’s classmates recalled she was disciplined as a student. “She is also a symbol of courage. Her journey of struggle and hardship inspires all of us and gives us immense pride that we are the President’s friends,” they shared.