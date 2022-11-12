Railway project runs into land, legal hurdles

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid the delay in land acquisition, lingering court cases have put brakes on the progress of Talcher-Bimlagarh new rail line project which has been halted in three stretches in Angul district. Sources in the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said the delay in land acquisition and multiple legal disputes have led to an unprecedented cost overrun and are seriously affecting the project viability. Sanctioned in 2003-04, the project’s land acquisition cost has jumped to Rs 584 crore from around Rs 35.5 crore with litigants of Nuthuruposi village in Angul entitled to a whopping Rs 6.5 crore per acre.

The revised completion target of 2025 looks unfeasible as an extra several hundred crores of rupees will be added to the project’s revised cost estimate of Rs 1,928.07 crore. It is learnt that against 76.60 km track length in Angul district, land clearance has been given up to 64.425 km till now. After completion of 17.62 km between Talcher and Sunakhani, work is underway up to 47 km till Khamar. Sources said due to the tardy pace of work, the target to complete the stretch by 2022-23 looks highly unlikely.

Of 9.7 km track length between Sunakhani and Samal, 75 per cent work is complete. However, progress has come to a halt now due to two pending court cases. Similarly, 85 per cent work on the 6.53 km stretch between Samal and Parabil is over but facing the same fate due to three court cases. Though 47 per cent work on the 14.20 km stretch between Parabil and Khamar has been completed, it is not making any progress due to four pending cases.

Before 2013, the Angul administration had persuaded the Railways to take possession of the occupied land on standard format. But the ECoR was dragged into court by project-affected people who despite receiving compensation for land, obtained stay orders demanding higher amount.

In August this year, the HC disposed of six new writ petitions of Nuthuruposi village and authorised the land acquisition rehabilitation and resettlement authority (LARR), Sambalpur to finalise the higher compensation claims. But some litigants have recently moved the HC again with fresh petitions and obtained stay orders against any coercive action.

Member of Talcher-Bimlagarh Rail Line Action Committee Bishnu Mohanty said two PILs were filed in the Orissa HC in September, 2020 and March, 2021 to expedite land acquisition for the project. Till now, not a single inch of land has been physically handed over to ECoR in Deogarh and Sundargarh districts, he rued.

