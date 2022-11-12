Shutdown of Talcher total and peaceful

By Express News Service

TALCHER: The Talcher bandh call by lawyers of Talcher Bar Association on Friday demanding fulfilment of two-point charter of demands, was complete and peaceful.

Their demands included suspension of court assistant sub-inspector and transfer of all its staff besides withdrawal of alleged false cases against the bar association office bearers by police.

All shops, business establishments, banks and government offices remained closed in the Coal city while vehicular traffic came to a standstill. The coal mines too, were shut and transportation of coal paralysed. However, essential services were exempted from the purview of the bandh.

Talcher Bar Association president Santosh Kumar Sahoo said, “The bandh was total and peaceful. All banks and government offices were closed on the day. Coal mines were shut and coal transportation works came to a grinding halt,” he said.

People supported the bandh. The strike would continue until the demands are fulfilled, Sahoo added.

The association has been staging stir since October 28. Meanwhile, to express solidarity, the lawyers of Pallahara too had boycotted court works on Friday.

