Odisha govt to develop strategy to deal with mental health concerns

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will develop a strategy framework with respect to capacity building for early screening, awareness activities in the community and immediate intervention at health care facilities to deal with rising cases of mental illness.

This was decided at a two-day regional workshop on ‘Emerging trends of suicide prevention’ held at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) of Mental Health Institute, SCB MCH. Health experts from National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), medical college and hospitals, country representative of WHO, state government officials, National Health Mission, representatives from different related departments shared their views and learning experiences to frame the strategy for suicide prevention in the state.

The framework will be prepared with focus on generating awareness on signs and symptoms of mental illness, reducing access to harmful substances, firearms, strengthening support systems at individual, family, work place, school/colleges with advocacy and inter-sectoral coordination.

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said if one person is committing suicide, four to five persons are attempting to end their lives for some reasons or the other. The right intervention to prevent it is to identify people, who are on the verge of committing suicide and it is only possible with the involvement of family, friends and community members, he said.

“All related departments including Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti, SC&ST, Labour and Education would be involved for developing the framework for providing care and support to the prevent suicide in the community,” Dr Mishra said.

Stressing early diagnosis and proper counselling, director of NIMHANS Dr Pratima Murthy said mental health is paramount and getting treatment for mental disorders is not a luxury but a necessity. “Odisha government’s intervention for mental health during Covid is exemplary,” she said and added that other states should also take up initiatives for suicide prevention. Health officials and mental health experts from neighbouring Jharkhand and West Bengal also attended the workshop.

