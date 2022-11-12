Home States Odisha

Odisha govt to develop strategy to deal with mental health concerns

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said if one person is committing suicide, four to five persons are attempting to end their lives for some reasons or the other.

Published: 12th November 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Mental Health

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will develop a strategy framework with respect to capacity building for early screening, awareness activities in the community and immediate intervention at health care facilities to deal with rising cases of mental illness.  

This was decided at a two-day regional workshop on ‘Emerging trends of suicide prevention’ held at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) of Mental Health Institute, SCB MCH. Health experts from National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), medical college and hospitals, country representative of WHO, state government officials, National Health Mission, representatives from different related departments shared their views and learning experiences to frame the strategy for suicide prevention in the state.

The framework will be prepared with focus on generating awareness on signs and symptoms of mental illness, reducing access to harmful substances, firearms, strengthening support systems at individual, family, work place, school/colleges with advocacy and inter-sectoral coordination.

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said if one person is committing suicide, four to five persons are attempting to end their lives for some reasons or the other. The right intervention to prevent it is to identify people, who are on the verge of committing suicide and it is only possible with the involvement of family, friends and community members, he said.  

“All related departments including Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti, SC&ST, Labour and Education would be involved for developing the framework for providing care and support to the prevent suicide in the community,” Dr Mishra said.

Stressing early diagnosis and proper counselling, director of NIMHANS Dr Pratima Murthy said mental health is paramount and getting treatment for mental disorders is not a luxury but a necessity. “Odisha government’s intervention for mental health during Covid is exemplary,” she said and added that other states should also take up initiatives for suicide prevention. Health officials and mental health experts from neighbouring Jharkhand and West Bengal also attended the workshop.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mental health Odisha
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp