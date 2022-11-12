Home States Odisha

Three held for theft of road roller

IIC Priyas Ranjan Chhotray said the road roller worth Rs 40 lakh was owned by one Nirmal Sahu and engaged in road construction work near Pandia village.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Purusottampur police arrested three persons from Kabisuryanagar on Friday for their alleged involvement in the theft of  a road roller. The accused are Trinath Sahu, Uma Kanta Sahu and Kamaraju Muni. 

IIC Priyas Ranjan Chhotray said the road roller worth Rs 40 lakh was owned by one Nirmal Sahu and engaged in road construction work near Pandia village. “The theft took place on the night of November 11. After receiving complaint from Sahu, we began investigation. Incidentally the entire theft was caught on the CCTV installed by Sahu,” said Chhotray.

Police said, the vehicle weighed around 7,000 kg and the robbers had planned to dismantle it by using gas cutters and dispose of its parts. Besides the road roller, the vehicles and instruments used in the theft were also seized by police.

