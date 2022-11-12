Transformed schools face threat of theft in absence of watchmen

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In absence of night watchmen, headmasters of high schools covered under the transformation programme of the state government’s 5T initiative are concerned over the safety of LED TVs, cameras, sound systems, computers and other such gadgets installed in smart classrooms.

Of the 253 high schools in the district, 191 have been covered under the programme. But safekeeping of smart gadgets provided to the transformed schools remains a matter of concern as 43 posts of peon and 21 of night watchman are lying vacant.

On October 2, a smart interactive panel with LED TV along with other gadgets worth `10 lakh was stolen from Biswanath High School in Biridi block. Headmaster Narayan Parida had lodged a complaint with the local police in this regard but no arrests have been made so far. Parida said the school has 12 staff including two peons but no night watchman.

Similarly on November 1, a smart interactive panel with LED TV, e-library, scientific equipment and other gadgets were stolen from the Government High School at Ochinda in Balikuda. District education officer (DEO) Niranjan Behera had directed headmasters of the transformed schools to engage Group-D staff to keep a watch in the night. However, schools like the one at Ochinda did not pay heed to the directive.

On the other hand, the Nikhil Utkal Fourth Class Employees’ Association is protesting the administration’s directive to engage Group-D employees including peons as night watchmen. The association has even threatened to stage agitation if the directive is not withdrawn soon. In such a scenario, the headmasters find themselves at the receiving end.

Meanwhile, DEO Behera has recommended the Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha to suspend headmistress of Government High School, Ochinda Sanjukta Subudhi for dereliction of duty which led to the theft, and violation of Odisha Government Servant Conduct Rules, 1959.

