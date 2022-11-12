Two ‘Maoists’ killed in encounter with police

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Two persons, suspected to be Maoists, were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces near Malipadar jungle in Koraput district’s Boipariguda on Friday.Identity of the two is yet to be ascertained. Acting on an intelligence input about movement of Maoist cadres of Andhra-Odisha border special zonal committee (AOBSZC), the Special Operation Group (SOG) carried out combing operation in forests of Atalguda, Malipadar and Badalipahad villages within Boipariguda police limits on Thursday, police told the mediapersons.

In the night, the operation party found at least 15 Maoists camping near Malipadar forest. On seeing the security forces, the Maoists started indiscriminate firing. In self defense, the SOG opened fire in a controlled manner. The gun battle lasted for over an hour, police said.Police claimed that a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also seized from the spot following the fire exchange between suspected Maoists and SOG, Koraput on Thursday night.

While most of the Maoist cadres fled taking advantage of the darkness, security forces found bodies of two rebels. The Maoist materials seized included three country-made guns, two uniforms, five detonators, a bundle of cordex, three empty bullet cases, one tiffin bomb, medicines and other daily use items. From the site, packets of what is suspected to be ganja have also been found.

The bodies of the two have been sent to the district headquarters hospital, Jeypore for postmortem. DIG, south western range Rajesh Pandit said efforts are underway to identify the Maoists gunned down during the exchange of fire. “Combing operation has been intensified in the area since we suspect that many Maoist cadres have been injured in the fire exchange.”A case has been registered in Boipariguda police station in this connection.

