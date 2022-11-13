Ashtadhatu idols stolen from temple

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Unidentified miscreants stole six ‘Ashtadhatu’ idols from Baldevjew temple at Patapur village within Dharmasala police limits on Friday night.The theft came to light when the temple priest found the main door of the shrine open and the lock of the sanctum sanctorum broken with Ashtadhatu idols missing on Saturday morning. He informed the trust board of the temple of the matter following which a complaint was lodged with the local police on the day.

As per complaint, Ashtadhatu idols of Rama, Krishna, Madanmohan, Radha, Laxmi and Saraswati were stolen from the temple.“These rare idols are hundreds of years old and their market price is in lakhs,” the complaint stated. Basing on the complaint, police have registered a case and started investigation into the matter.

