CMC’s overdrive to appease corporators draws flak

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Corporators of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had a gala day on Friday as the civic authorities went all out to appease them by providing sumptuous lunch and free passes to joyrides at Baliyatra.However, this appeasement with freebies by the CMC seems to have drawn criticism from various quarters.

Reports suggest, after the uproar in the last council meeting where the corporators had raised questions as why they were being ignored from Baliyatra, and also why they were not provided information on expenditure towards holding the fair. However, CMC authorities who had earlier provided bike and car passes to corporators, have now gone further.

After enjoying boating in Mahanadi river, the corporators attended a lunch party arranged by the civic body at the fair ground on Friday. Reportedly, an officer of the CMC was also seen distributing tickets of swings and joyrides.

Sources said, as the passes earlier availed by the CMC from the operators of joyrides fell short, the civic body purchased 300 more tickets and distributed at least five passes to each corporator. CMC is said to have spent Rs 28,000 towards purchasing tickets of joyrides for the corporators. Moreover, CMC also altered duties of officials to treat the corporators and their family members, visiting Baliyatra.

“It is a matter of regret that the corporators are enjoying Baliyatra on the expenditure from CMC’s exchequer,” said a citizen on condition of anonymity. Echoing the same, former corporator Nirod Panda said that in the past the corporators had never availed such facilities. Meanwhile, efforts to elicit response from CMC commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan proved futile.

