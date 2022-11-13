Home States Odisha

CMC’s overdrive to appease corporators draws flak

However, CMC authorities who had earlier provided bike and car passes to corporators, have now gone further.

Published: 13th November 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (File Photo | PTI)

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Corporators of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had a gala day on Friday as the civic authorities went all out to appease them by providing sumptuous lunch and free passes to joyrides at Baliyatra.However, this appeasement with freebies by the CMC seems to have drawn criticism from various quarters.

Reports suggest, after the uproar in the last council meeting where the corporators had raised questions as why they were being ignored from Baliyatra, and also why they were not provided information on expenditure towards holding the fair. However, CMC authorities who had earlier provided bike and car passes to corporators, have now gone further.

After enjoying boating in Mahanadi river, the corporators attended a lunch party arranged by the civic body at the fair ground on Friday. Reportedly, an officer of the CMC was also seen distributing tickets of swings and joyrides.

Sources said, as the passes earlier availed by the CMC from the operators of joyrides fell short, the civic body purchased 300 more tickets and distributed at least five passes to each corporator. CMC is said to have spent Rs 28,000 towards purchasing tickets of joyrides for the corporators. Moreover, CMC also altered duties of officials to treat the corporators and their family members, visiting Baliyatra.

“It is a matter of regret that the corporators are enjoying Baliyatra on the expenditure from CMC’s exchequer,” said a citizen on condition of anonymity. Echoing the same, former corporator Nirod Panda said that in the past the corporators had never availed such facilities. Meanwhile, efforts to elicit response from CMC commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan proved futile.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp