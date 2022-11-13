Crocodile census from Jan 4 at Bhitarkanika

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 10-day ban on entry of tourists to Bhitarkanika National Park will be imposed from January 4 to 14, 2023 for annual census of saltwater crocodiles. Range officer of the park Manas Das said, as many as 22 teams will be engaged in the exercise. Enumerators, assisted by trained forest staff and herpetologists including noted crocodile researcher Dr Sudhakar Kar would cover Bhitarkanika river system, creeks, water inlets as well as nullahs. “We will soon train 100 persons on the method of counting the reptiles. We will use spotlights at night. GPS will help us map the exact location of the crocodiles,” said Kar.

