Delay in paddy purchase irks Bargarh farmers

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Farmers of Bargarh district, considered the ‘rice bowl of Odisha’, are peeved over delay in procurement of paddy.Fearing distress sale and losses, the farmers have demanded the district administration to start paddy procurement from November 15.

In October, the district administration had proposed to begin paddy procurement from December 2. However, basing on feedback by farmers, it was rescheduled to November 25 at the district- level procurement committee (DLPC) meeting. However, the farmers are still apprehensive of losses and distress sale of their produce.

For the ongoing Kharif season, so far as many as 1,40,130 farmers in the district have been verified for procurement against the total of 1,40,619 who had registered for the process. A target has been set to procure 57 lakh quintal paddy against the previous year’s target of 65 lakh quintal.

Farmer leader Hara Bania said the procurement target has been reduced despite bumper crop this year. Now the delay in procurement has emerged as another cause of concern.Every year, procurement for Kharif paddy begins before second week of November. But November 25 is too late, he said.

“Many small farmers in the non-irrigated belt of the district harvest their crops within 120 days. Due to lack of resources, they are unable to store their produce and fearing damage to their crops, they choose to sell it to private traders at throwaway prices. Several farmers in some areas of the district have already started selling their produce for Rs 1,400-Rs 1,500 per quintal due to the delay in procurement,” he added.

Bania said even if procurement begins on November 25, only marketyards of Attabira and Bheden blocks will be opened in the first phase. The other blocks will be covered in December.

“We would have still considered the decision of the administration if there had been adequate facilities at the RMC to store the paddy. We have already staged a demonstration before the office of the district collector on Friday and submitted a memorandum in this regard and hoping for a favourable outcome,” he added.

Contacted Bargarh collector, Monisha Banerjee said, “We have already finalised the date of procurement in the DLPC meeting and now it is beyond our control to change the decision. However, we will communicate the request of the farmers to the government for consideration.”

BARGARH: Farmers of Bargarh district, considered the ‘rice bowl of Odisha’, are peeved over delay in procurement of paddy.Fearing distress sale and losses, the farmers have demanded the district administration to start paddy procurement from November 15. In October, the district administration had proposed to begin paddy procurement from December 2. However, basing on feedback by farmers, it was rescheduled to November 25 at the district- level procurement committee (DLPC) meeting. However, the farmers are still apprehensive of losses and distress sale of their produce. For the ongoing Kharif season, so far as many as 1,40,130 farmers in the district have been verified for procurement against the total of 1,40,619 who had registered for the process. A target has been set to procure 57 lakh quintal paddy against the previous year’s target of 65 lakh quintal. Farmer leader Hara Bania said the procurement target has been reduced despite bumper crop this year. Now the delay in procurement has emerged as another cause of concern.Every year, procurement for Kharif paddy begins before second week of November. But November 25 is too late, he said. “Many small farmers in the non-irrigated belt of the district harvest their crops within 120 days. Due to lack of resources, they are unable to store their produce and fearing damage to their crops, they choose to sell it to private traders at throwaway prices. Several farmers in some areas of the district have already started selling their produce for Rs 1,400-Rs 1,500 per quintal due to the delay in procurement,” he added. Bania said even if procurement begins on November 25, only marketyards of Attabira and Bheden blocks will be opened in the first phase. The other blocks will be covered in December. “We would have still considered the decision of the administration if there had been adequate facilities at the RMC to store the paddy. We have already staged a demonstration before the office of the district collector on Friday and submitted a memorandum in this regard and hoping for a favourable outcome,” he added. Contacted Bargarh collector, Monisha Banerjee said, “We have already finalised the date of procurement in the DLPC meeting and now it is beyond our control to change the decision. However, we will communicate the request of the farmers to the government for consideration.”