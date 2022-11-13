Home States Odisha

Extortion case: ED looks to extract data from seized devices

Experts have been roped in as the agency expects valuable information to come out in connection to Archana case

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate has roped in experts to extract data from the mobile phones seized in connection with the money laundering case registered against Archana Nag, husband Jagabandhu Chand and their two associates - Khageswar Patra and Shradhanjali Behera.

During searches at seven places in four districts, the ED officers seized a mobile phone of Archana’s father in Kesinga and another belonging to Khageswar from Bhubaneswar.The seized mobile phones may provide the agency valuable information about the couple’s links with several high profile people.

ED, so far, has not received any electronic devices seized by Commissionerate Police in connection with the case. Police had seized four mobile phones, two tablets, one laptop, pen drives, and passbooks from Archana’s house in Satya Vihar area here. Bhubaneswar Police has maintained a mum on the information gathered from the devices it had seized.

Interestingly, City police which had quizzed Archana’s husband Jagabandhu did not seize his mobile phone and other electronic devices. Only after he was arrested on October 21 that as many as four mobile phones, one laptop and some documents were seized from his possession.

Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said: “We have not received any report on the data extracted from the seized devices from the State Forensic Science Laboratory yet.”Meanwhile, a three-member team is questioning Khageswar, who was arrested on Friday and brought on a 10-day remand, at ED headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

The agency has also planned to question Shradhanjali in connection with the case. However, she was reportedly not present when the agency carried out searches at her parental house in Banki earlier in the week.

