Forest fire reported at Barunei hills

Published: 13th November 2022 06:28 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A major forest fire was reported at Barunei hills in Khurda on Saturday. Sources said the forest fire detected in the afternoon spread to around 500 metres area near the Pandava cave on the hill.
A dozen of forest staff from Khurda division rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

“More than 90 per cent of the fire has been doused and situation will be completely under control in a few more hours,” said ranger Jayakrushna Panda. “We had already created a fire line for which the flames didn’t spread to other parts of the hill. Besides, damage to tree cover has also been negligible as the entire patch where fire broke out is covered with grass.”

Panda said they suspect a half lit bidi or cigarette might have triggered the fire as a number of tourists visit the cave during day time.

