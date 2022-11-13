Identity of  slain ‘Maoists’ yet to be ascertained

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The district police is yet to ascertain the identity of two persons, suspected to be naxals, who were killed in an encounter with Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel in Malipadar forest in Boipariguda block on Thursday.

Sources said the bodies of the two have been kept at the district headquarters hospital. However, their identity is yet to be ascertained. Rumours are doing rounds that one of them was from Malkangiri and the other from Kotpad in Koraput district.

Basing on inputs, Jeypore police has sought help from all police stations of Malkangiri and Koraput districts. On Saturday evening, the police sought the help of some residents of Mathili in Malkangiri district to identify the bodies.

Jeypore SDPO Arup Avishek Behera said Koraput police is in touch with its counterparts in Malkangiri to establish identity of the two.“The bodies will be handed over to the deceased’s kin after their identities are ascertained,” he said, adding the task will be accomplished on Sunday.

Meanwhile, security has been intensified around Jeypore DHH to maintain law and order. Senior district police officials visited the hospital and reviewed the situation.

JEYPORE: The district police is yet to ascertain the identity of two persons, suspected to be naxals, who were killed in an encounter with Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel in Malipadar forest in Boipariguda block on Thursday. Sources said the bodies of the two have been kept at the district headquarters hospital. However, their identity is yet to be ascertained. Rumours are doing rounds that one of them was from Malkangiri and the other from Kotpad in Koraput district. Basing on inputs, Jeypore police has sought help from all police stations of Malkangiri and Koraput districts. On Saturday evening, the police sought the help of some residents of Mathili in Malkangiri district to identify the bodies. Jeypore SDPO Arup Avishek Behera said Koraput police is in touch with its counterparts in Malkangiri to establish identity of the two.“The bodies will be handed over to the deceased’s kin after their identities are ascertained,” he said, adding the task will be accomplished on Sunday. Meanwhile, security has been intensified around Jeypore DHH to maintain law and order. Senior district police officials visited the hospital and reviewed the situation.