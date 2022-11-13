Man beheads uncle over land dispute, sorcery suspicion

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 30-year-old man of Sarjandi village within Khunta police limits was arrested on Saturday for killing his uncle allegedly over a property dispute and suspicion of black magic.The accused was identified as Bapun Singh and the deceased Thungura (60), of the same village. Thungura’s wife Gurubari said the incident took place on Friday while her husband was alone at home.“We had gone to watch the football tournament in the afternoon. When we returned at around 5.30 pm, we saw Thungura beheaded, lying in a pool of blood,” she said.

Khunta police reached the spot and during investigation, found Bapun absconding. The deceased’s wife further informed that Bapun would often go to their house and apart from the property dispute, would often pick fights with Thungura asking if he practised black magic. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sarthak Ray said that the accused was later arrested from his house on Saturday. During investigation Bapun confessed to his offence and revealed that he killed Thungura over a family dispute.

“When the property was divided, I received only one acre of land but 1.5 acre land was allotted to Thungura,” Bapun said adding, he killed Thungura to take over his share of the property. Meanwhile, after receiving complaint from the deceased’s wife, a case under section 302 of the IPC was registered against Bapun. Police also seized the sharp weapon from his possession and sent the deceased’s body to Udala sub-divisional hospital for postmortem.

