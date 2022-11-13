Man shot dead in tussle over illegal govt land in Odisha, locals lay siege police station demanding arrest

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Enraged residents continue to lay siege to the Jhirpani police station here to demand immediate arrest of the killer involved in the murder of a petty contractor Banchhanidhi Tanti (42) on Sunday.

Tanti was shot dead at Jhariakocha of Jhirpali police limits by one Chinku Oram (40) of the same locality reportedly over a dispute on the illegal possession of a piece of government land.

Rourkela Additional SP Sangram Keshari Behera with the scientific team visited the spot to take stock of the situation. He also tried to persuade the protesters, but the agitators remained adamant.

Behera said the deceased and accused persons had developed a tussle for the government land two days ago and had picked up a bitter quarrel.

He said today early morning they again quarrelled and Oram in a fit of rage fired at Tanti and fled from the scene. The ASP said though Tanti was hit with a bullet in his thigh, it proved fatal due to profuse bleeding. He died while receiving medical care at the Ispat General Hospital.

He said efforts are on to nab the culprit and the body was seized for autopsy. A bullet was also recovered from the crime scene.

