President of old age home stabbed to death by cook

Published: 13th November 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 06:32 AM

By Express News Service

PARADIP: President of an old age home operating in Paradip Lock police limits was allegedly stabbed to death by his cook over non-payment of salary here on Saturday.

The accused also tried to end his life but survived.Santosh Kumar Behera, who headed Ratnamali Jema Old Age Home and Balijhari Slum Old Age Home, reportedly faced rage of the cook Kirtan Parida when the latter demanded his salary be cleared.

Police said Behera, hailing from Andhari within Erasama police limits, had engaged Parida as cook at Ratnamali Jema Old Age Home. The cook also used to buy grocery for the two old age homes. Behera and Parida had been at loggerheads over grocery bills.

On Friday, Parida asked Behera to clear his salary for the current month citing he had to visit his village but the latter allegedly refused. Infuriated, Parida stabbed Behera with a sharp kitchen knife in front of the inmates, said poice.

While Behera died on the spot, Parida tried to kill himself by consuming fertiliser. He was admitted to Atharbanki community health centre and his condition is stated to be critical.  

Police said the incident could be a fallout of a long-standing dispute between Behera and Parida over purchase of grocery and inflated bills. Paradip Lock IIC Sabyasachi Rout said a case has been registered in this connection and investigation is on.

