SC to hear plea over loss of judicial working hours

The petition said even after lifting of Covid restrictions, bar associations of many districts of the state have on different occasions not participated in regular court proceedings.

Published: 13th November 2022 06:30 AM

Supreme court

A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Non-participation of members of different bar associations of the state in court proceedings resulted in cumulative loss of 2,14,176 judicial working hours in subordinate courts between January 1 and September 30, 2022. Orissa High Court’s registrar general has communicated this to the Chief Justice of India in a petition seeking direction on the issue.

The Chief Justice of India directed for listing of the case on November 14, and a Supreme Court order issued on Friday said, “The intimation of listing be informed to both the Bar Council of India and the Bar Council of Orissa and concerned Bars through Registrar General of Orissa High Court with a pious hope that they will see reason before the next date.”

According to the petition, “the statistics for the period from 1.1.2022 to 30.9.2022 show that the loss of cumulative judicial working hours in the subordinate courts is 2,14,176 hours”.The petition said even after lifting of Covid restrictions, bar associations of many districts of the state have on different occasions not participated in regular court proceedings.

As per information received from concerned district judges amid many reasons for such non-participation included demand of a permanent bench of Orissa High Court in addition to the principal bench in Cuttack.

