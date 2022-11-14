Home States Odisha

Archana Nag case: SIT suggests IT probe after ED traces Archana’s assets worth Rs 10 crore

The ED also started extracting data from his phone that had been seized by it during raid in Kesinga. 

BHUBANESWAR: The Supreme Court monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) that had sought details on the illegal bank transaction details in the Archana Nag case from Enforcement Directorate (ED), has reportedly suggested an investigation of the matter by the Income Tax department. The SIT is said to have suggested the IT probe after ED traced property worth Rs 10 crore in the name of Archana and her link with high-profile people.

Earlier in the day, expediting its probe into the sex scandal and extortion case, the Central agency on Sunday interrogated Archana’s father Surendra Nag to extract more details on the wealth she and her husband Jagabandhu Chand had allegedly accumulated. Sources said a team of the agency questioned Nag’s father at its office to elicit more information about her modus operandi and bank transactions.

During his grilling, the ED reportedly tried to find details of the financial transaction between him and her daughter, if any, and other key information that may help it to know Archana’s link with high-profile people whom she was allegedly blackmailing.  

The ED also started extracting data from his phone that had been seized by it during raid in Kesinga.  Moreover, the agency is also trying to extract data from the seized mobile phone belonging to Khageswar Patra, one of the partners of Archana and Jagabandhu.

