Baliyatra revellers hit by traffic congestion

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The roads leading to the Baliyatra ground here are experiencing traffic congestion and the reason being inadequate parking places available at the fair. The traffic snarl was found in both directions of Mahanadi ring road for more than 3.5 km stretching from Sikharpur and Chahata to Baliyatra ground from 5 pm on Sunday, leaving the police and traffic personnel in a tight spot.

The traffic situation on Saturday was almost the same as Friday as the designated parking spots were filled up by 6 pm.On the other hand, due to the huge rush, people faced difficulty bringing out their vehicles from the jam-packed parking places located near the fairground.

Persons managing the parking lots said they have availed the spots by paying a huge price to Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) through auction. They said people who are not able to pay the parking fee are leaving their vehicles at some distance leading to traffic congestion. Moreover, sources said with no space available in the parking lots, people are forced to leave their vehicles by the roadside.

According to sources, apprehending huge footfall, CMC had identified as many as 21 parking places and had gone for auctioning of the same. However, with no takers for eight parking spots, the civic body had auctioned 13, which generated revenue worth Rs 97 lakh.

The auction price of parking place in 2019 Baliyatra was between Rs 5 to Rs 15 per sq ft, while the same this year has been auctioned at Rs 10 to Rs 35.Efforts to elicit a response from the CMC commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan on the issue proved futile.

CUTTACK: The roads leading to the Baliyatra ground here are experiencing traffic congestion and the reason being inadequate parking places available at the fair. The traffic snarl was found in both directions of Mahanadi ring road for more than 3.5 km stretching from Sikharpur and Chahata to Baliyatra ground from 5 pm on Sunday, leaving the police and traffic personnel in a tight spot. The traffic situation on Saturday was almost the same as Friday as the designated parking spots were filled up by 6 pm.On the other hand, due to the huge rush, people faced difficulty bringing out their vehicles from the jam-packed parking places located near the fairground. Persons managing the parking lots said they have availed the spots by paying a huge price to Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) through auction. They said people who are not able to pay the parking fee are leaving their vehicles at some distance leading to traffic congestion. Moreover, sources said with no space available in the parking lots, people are forced to leave their vehicles by the roadside. According to sources, apprehending huge footfall, CMC had identified as many as 21 parking places and had gone for auctioning of the same. However, with no takers for eight parking spots, the civic body had auctioned 13, which generated revenue worth Rs 97 lakh. The auction price of parking place in 2019 Baliyatra was between Rs 5 to Rs 15 per sq ft, while the same this year has been auctioned at Rs 10 to Rs 35.Efforts to elicit a response from the CMC commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan on the issue proved futile.