Bengal’s horn craft artisan, a huge draw at national-level Pallishree Mela in Baliyatra

Almost every household in my village is engaged in carving beautiful household, decoration and sports products out of horns since generation.

Babloo Singh’s stall at Baliyatra

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As there is a conscious shift towards the use of traditional products, a horn craft artisan’s stall at the national-level Pallishree Mela in Baliyatra, is a huge draw. Hailing from an artisan village of Medinipur district in West Bengal, Babloo Singh is selling spoons, combs and other household utilities made of horn.

Out of the different products at his stall, there is a huge demand for his combs.“Combs made of horns or locally known as “singha pania” has its own merits, as it helps in proper blood circulation in the scalp as well as reduces hairfall, so we have purchased horn engraved combs of different size for each member of our family,” said a customer.

“Almost every household in my village is engaged in carving beautiful household, decoration and sports products out of horns since generation. Even my wife and other women folks are engaged in this profession to earn their living. We get the raw material from Raja Bazar located near Howrah,”Babloo said.

