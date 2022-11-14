Contractor shot dead over government land dispute in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A 42-year-old contractor was shot dead by a miscreant over possession of government land in the Jhirpani area which invited angry protests by locals who laid siege to the local police station on all through Sunday.

Banchhanidhi Tanti was allegedly gunned down by Chinku Oram (40) of the same locality over a tussle on illegal possession of a piece of government land.

Demanding immediate arrest and death sentence for the culprit, family members of the deceased supported by local residents gheraoed the police station till the evening, ignoring repeated police persuasion to restore normalcy.

However, they vacated the police station campus after another group of enraged residents demolished the illegal house structure constructed by Oram on the encroached government land. Rourkela Additional SP Sangram Keshari Behera visited the crime scene with the scientific team to take stock of the situation.

Behera said Tanti and Oram had a face-off over the government land and two days ago, the two had a bitter fight. On the day, they again quarrelled and Oram in a fit of rage fired at Tanti and fled the scene.

Though Tanti was hit with a bullet in his thigh, it proved fatal due to profuse bleeding. He died in the intensive care unit of the Ispat General Hospital (IGH).

Police said efforts were underway to nab the culprit. A live bullet was recovered from the crime scene and the body was preserved at the IGH morgue.

