Home States Odisha

Man arrested for extracting snake’s teeth with nail clipper in Odisha

Sources said Bira used to catch snakes and torture them. He abandoned the reptiles instead of releasing them into the forest.

Published: 14th November 2022 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

SNAKE

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A man was arrested for allegedly extracting the teeth of a snake using a nail clipper at Bileisadra village within Puintala police limits on Sunday.  The accused was identified as Bira Biswal, a snake charmer. Sources said members of Balangir Snake Helpline sought action against Bira after a video of the latter extracting teeth of a cobra went viral on social media.

Range officer Keshab Kumar Naik along with a team of forest officials raided Bira’s house in the village and arrested him.  Sources said Bira used to catch snakes and torture them. He abandoned the reptiles instead of releasing them into the forest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Snake Arrest
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp