Man arrested for extracting snake’s teeth with nail clipper in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A man was arrested for allegedly extracting the teeth of a snake using a nail clipper at Bileisadra village within Puintala police limits on Sunday. The accused was identified as Bira Biswal, a snake charmer. Sources said members of Balangir Snake Helpline sought action against Bira after a video of the latter extracting teeth of a cobra went viral on social media.

Range officer Keshab Kumar Naik along with a team of forest officials raided Bira’s house in the village and arrested him. Sources said Bira used to catch snakes and torture them. He abandoned the reptiles instead of releasing them into the forest.

