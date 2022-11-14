Odisha: BJD announces Barsha Singh Bariha as candidate for Padampur by-poll

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ending all speculations, the BJD on Monday announced Barsha Singh Bariha, daughter of deceased MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha as its candidate for the by-poll to the Padampur assembly constituency to be held on December 5.

Barsha edged out three other family members, to be the candidate for the by-poll. Barsha is married to the son of BJP leader Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh.

deceased MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha's wife, Tilottama Singh Bariha, his youngest daughter Kadambini Singh Bariha and the daughter of his elder brother Madhabi Singh Bariha were also vying for the ticket.

Sources said that the BJD candidate will file her nomination paper on November 16. BJP and Congress have already announced the names of former MLA Pradip Purohit and former government chief whip Satya Bhusan Sahu as candidates for the by-poll.

BHUBANESWAR: Ending all speculations, the BJD on Monday announced Barsha Singh Bariha, daughter of deceased MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha as its candidate for the by-poll to the Padampur assembly constituency to be held on December 5. Barsha edged out three other family members, to be the candidate for the by-poll. Barsha is married to the son of BJP leader Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh. deceased MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha's wife, Tilottama Singh Bariha, his youngest daughter Kadambini Singh Bariha and the daughter of his elder brother Madhabi Singh Bariha were also vying for the ticket. Sources said that the BJD candidate will file her nomination paper on November 16. BJP and Congress have already announced the names of former MLA Pradip Purohit and former government chief whip Satya Bhusan Sahu as candidates for the by-poll.