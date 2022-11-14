Home States Odisha

Odisha: BJD announces Barsha Singh Bariha as candidate for Padampur by-poll

Barsha edged out three other family members, to be the candidate for the by-poll. Barsha is married to the son of BJP leader Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh.

Published: 14th November 2022 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ending all speculations, the BJD on Monday announced Barsha Singh Bariha, daughter of deceased MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha as its candidate for the by-poll to the Padampur assembly constituency to be held on December 5.

Barsha edged out three other family members, to be the candidate for the by-poll. Barsha is married to the son of BJP leader Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh.

deceased MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha's wife, Tilottama Singh Bariha, his youngest daughter Kadambini Singh Bariha and the daughter of his elder brother Madhabi Singh Bariha were also vying for the ticket.

Sources said that the BJD candidate will file her nomination paper on November 16. BJP and Congress have already announced the names of former MLA Pradip Purohit and former government chief whip Satya Bhusan Sahu as candidates for the by-poll. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD Padampur by-poll Barsha Singh Bariha
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp