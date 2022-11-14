Home States Odisha

Odisha: Elephant calf found dead, fourth in Ghumusar forest division

Even as no forest official was available for comments on the matter, a forest guard Somanath Nayak said the cause of the calf’s death can be ascertained only after autopsy.

Published: 14th November 2022 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 09:30 AM

The carcass of a three-month-old female elephant calf was found near Dasanali village under Talcher forest range on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The carcass of an elephant calf was recovered from a paddy field in Buguda forest range under South Ghumusar division of Ganjam district on Sunday. Since the carcass had deep injury marks on its trunk, it is suspected the calf might have been killed after coming in contact with live wire erected for keeping away wild animals from agricultural land, said sources.

As no other elephant has yet been found roaming in the areas nearby, the calf might have sneaked into Buguda from adjacent Nayagarh forest in search of food, said sources. Forest personnel arrived on the spot with a veterinary surgeon. Even as no forest official was available for comments on the matter, a forest guard Somanath Nayak said the cause of the calf’s death can be ascertained only after autopsy. As many as four elephants have died in the forest division in the last one year.

