Odisha: Heat on BYJD and mentor after Dhamnagar loss

Sources said that the chief minister has made his unhappiness over the matter known to these leaders.

Published: 14th November 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

The youth brigade of the ruling BJD is having a tough time following the party’s defeat in the Dhamnagar bypoll. The president of the Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) and Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray particularly have come under intense scrutiny as he along with BYJD advisor Pranab Balababantray played a prominent role in the poll. The BYJD plays a major role in the campaign of any election including bypolls, panchayat or urban polls.

As a fallout of the disastrous performance of the party, Ray is reported to have been banned from taking part in campaigning for the upcoming Padampur by-election along with his followers. BJD has engaged around 40 ministers and MLAs in the election management of Padampur. But, the names of both Ray and Balababantray are missing from the list. Not only this, their mentor and BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das has also been kept away from Padampur.

Speculation is rife that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is waiting for the Padampur bypoll to be over before taking strong action against the group which was in charge of Dhamnagar. Meanwhile, Balabantray and Ray are nowhere to be seen in party circles. Sources said that the chief minister has made his unhappiness over the matter known to these leaders.

