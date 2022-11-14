Home States Odisha

Sarpanch’s husband held for minor’s rape in Gajapati district of Odisha

MK Nayak of Mohana childline said the victim is pregnant and her gestation period can be ascertained after her medical records are received.

Published: 14th November 2022

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Adaba police in Gajapati district arrested a sarpanch’s husband on Sunday for allegedly impregnating a 14-year-old minor girl. The accused, Mansa Mandal (38) was nabbed from Habudapanka, said police. As per a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Mandal established a physical relationship with his daughter on several occasions and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone. However, the matter came to the fore after the girl fell sick two days back. On being questioned, she revealed her ordeal to her parents.

“Mandal is the husband of Adaba sarpanch Sunemi and has three children. He has been booked on charges of rape under the POCSO Act and forwarded to court,” said IIC SK Panda. The victim is being medically counselled by Mohana childline.MK Nayak of Mohana childline said the victim is pregnant and her gestation period can be ascertained after her medical records are received. “We are taking all possible measures to ensure the victim’s safety,” he said.

