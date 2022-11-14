Home States Odisha

Odisha government to set up IAS coaching centre for aspiring candidates

A panel of young as well as senior IAS officers will visit the centre every week to motivate and mentor the civil services aspirants to pursue their goals.

Published: 14th November 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

A classroom at the civil services academy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha’s share in the All India Civil Services is experiencing a consistent decline with fewer candidates passing the exams every year, the state government has decided to take the matter into its own hands. The government has decided to open its own coaching centre to mentor and prepare the aspirants from the state in cracking the elite test.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra recently,  it was decided to open a centralised professional coaching centre with a state-of-the-art library and digital learning hub at Bhubaneswar for UPSC aspirants.

The tutorial centre with free hostel accommodation for 400 candidates will be run by a coaching agency selected through a bid process. The aspirants will be selected through an entrance examination and there will be no income criteria for coaching.

As decided, the candidates will be allowed to stay in the hostel for a maximum period of two years. A panel of young as well as senior IAS officers will visit the centre every week to motivate and mentor the civil services aspirants to pursue their goals.

While coaching and accommodation for aspirants will be free, the aspirants will bear expenses for food. One senior officer will be appointed for administrative activities to monitor the day-to-day activities and overall implementation of the initiative.

An official, who attended the meeting, said every year 200 candidates would be selected. The aspirants will be provided with a good study environment so that they can prepare for the exams in a more focused manner. The performance of the coaching centre would be reviewed rigorously every three years, he said.

The request for proposal will be invited soon from professional coaching institutes and for the engagement of a facility manager. The Revenue and Disaster Management department will provide two-acre land for the construction of a permanent building for the coaching institute, the official added.

The decision to set up the centralised coaching centre was taken after the coaching facilities developed at the university level failed to attract aspirants and yielded little results. Odisha lags behind with less than one per cent (pc) share whereas states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Bihar top with the success rate capturing more than five pc of the posts each.

Meanwhile, the government plans to take on a lease or rent a suitable building for opening the institute with suitable accommodation till the permanent campus is developed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAS Civil service Odisha government
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp