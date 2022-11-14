Home States Odisha

Students will learn better if taught in mother tongue, says  Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan said mother language has been given importance in National Education Policy (NEP).

ANGUL: “If students learn in their mother tongue, they will be able to understand better and develop knowledge,” said Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan at the golden jubilee function of the Prajapita Brahmakumari Iswariya Viswa Vidyalaya here on Sunday.

He felicitated all those associated with the educational institution through its 50-year journey and informed them of engineering books in Odia language being recently inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. Pradhan said mother language has been given importance in National Education Policy (NEP).

“I have many memories attached with the Sabha ghar. I am what I am because of the blessings of Lord Jagannath, Goddess Hingula and the poeple,” the union minister said.He praised the works of the Brahma Kumaris stating that it preserved the values, sentiments of brotherhood and education in the society.

