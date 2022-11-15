Home States Odisha

A day after murder, accused held in encounter

But Ajit fled to the forest nearby and fired three rounds on the team. “The police team retaliated by firing one round which hit Ajit on his leg,” he said. 

Published: 15th November 2022

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Less than 24 hours after a man was allegedly killed over illegal government land possession dispute in Jhirpani, Rourkela police on Monday arrested the accused after an encounter in a forest near Hathibandha. 

The accused, Ajit Oram (40) received a bullet injury on his leg in the gunfight. Additional SP Sangram Keshari Behera said upon receiving information that Ajit was hiding at his relative’s house at Hathibandha, a police team went to the spot to arrest him. But Ajit fled to the forest nearby and fired three rounds on the team. “The police team retaliated by firing one round which hit Ajit on his leg,” he said. 

Ajit was admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital for treatment. The ASP said the accused, who has criminal antecedents, had used a country single shot weapon for firing on the police team and killing Banchanidhi Tanti (42) of Jhariakocha within Jhirpani police limits.  The deceased and the accused were in a tussle over government land and had picked up a bitter quarrel.

On Sunday, morning they again fought when Ajit fired at Banchanidhi and fled. Though Banchanidhi was hit with a bullet on his thigh, it proved fatal due to profuse bleeding. He died while receiving medical care at Ispat General Hospital. Enraged by the incident, locals had laid siege to Jhirpani police station demanding Ajit’s arrest.

