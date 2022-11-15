Crane operator shot, accused yet to be identified

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: An employee of a contractor engaged by Tata Steel, Meramandali was shot at by an unidentified miscreant near Talabahali village on Monday.

The victim, Ravi Kumar (28), a native of Bihar, works as a crane operator and was enroute Kantabania bazaar after his shift when the incident occurred. He sustained bullet injuries on his forehead and was rushed to Angul hospital.

Later, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. Though police has started a probe into the incident, it has not yet been able to identify the culprits or the motive behind the shooting.

Kantabania IIC Sabita Patra said so far the culprits have not been identified. “It is not yet known whether one or more people are involved in the incident,” she said, adding police is yet to record Kumar’s statement as the latter is unable to speak. The police has launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.

Meanwhile, the incident has caused panic among locals and employees of Tata Steel.

