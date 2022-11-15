Farmers’ issue, separate district demand to dominate Padampur bypoll

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday set the tone for the political discourse likely to be played out by the contenders for the Padampur Assembly by-election, scheduled on December 5. The decision of the saffron party not to file nomination for the bypoll till other mainstream political parties take a call on the farmers’ demands for early settlement of their crop insurance claims was ostensibly planned to turn the tide against the ruling BJD which has been blaming the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for the delay in settlement of crop loss claims.

If the explanation of leader of Opposition in the Assembly Jayanarayan Mishra on the party decision not to file the nomination on Monday is any indication, the BJP has put the ball in BJD’s court to explain why it took so long to settle the claims of the farmers who sustained crop loss during kharif 2021.

Asserting that the BJP firmly stands with the agitating farmers, Mishra said, “The BJP’s decision to file nomination for the by-election largely depends on other major political parties. If they (BJD and Congress) decide to file nominations then we will follow suit.” This indicates that the BJP is ready to sacrifice the by-election if its opponents decided on similar lines. Obviously, this political grandstanding of the BJP is to stay at the better side of the farmers who will decide the fate of the poll.

Non-disbursement of input subsidy to the affected farmers by the state government even after a year of crop loss has also come handy to the BJP to rake up the issue against the ruling party. The demand of a civil organisation, Kendriya Kriyanusthan Samiti (KKS) for a separate Padampur district is another emotive issue believed to be propped up by the saffron party just before the by-election to embarrass the BJD for garnering better electoral mileage and votes.

Serious efforts made by two senior BJD leaders, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari and former minister Sushanta Singh to persuade the activists of KKS sitting on dharna in front of the sub-collector’s office, Padampur over the separate district demand to call off their agitation has cut little ice as they demand a written assurance from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Lack of infrastructure development and irrigation facility in Padampur Assembly constituency despite the launch of Parbati Giri Mega Lift scheme are the other issues which the Opposition is likely to exploit during the electioneering.

