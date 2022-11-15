Home States Odisha

Not filing papers is a drama: BJD

The BJD lashed at the BJP for not filing nomination papers over the issue of delay in payment of crop insurance of farmers affected in 2021 terming it as a drama.

BJD flag, Biju Janata Dal

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD lashed at the BJP for not filing nomination papers over the issue of delay in payment of crop insurance of farmers affected in 2021 terming it as a drama.

Senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya told mediapersons that Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMBFY) is a Central scheme and the Centre should take steps to resolve the issue. When the insurance company approached the state government, the technical advisory committee headed by the Agriculture production commissioner had given its verdict in favour of the farmers.

Acharya said that the insurance company had gone to the Central Advisory Committee headed by a joint secretary in the Agriculture ministry against the order of the state government’s TAC. But appeal is pending since the last six months, he said.

