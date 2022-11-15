Home States Odisha

Odisha pavilion at IITF Delhi inaugurated

In a video message, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the resurgent Odisha is creating ripples in the field of development.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha pavilion at the India International Trade Fair-2022 was inaugurated by Forest Minister Pradip Kumar Amat at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said several products being showcased at the pavilion have been produced by the women folk of rural Odisha. 

In a video message, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the resurgent Odisha is creating ripples in the field of development. State government’s resilient mechanism to keep citizens of Odisha safe from the tentacles of natural calamities has been a learning curve for states and nations across the globe.

“Odisha is now a leader in the country in many meaningful ways and an attractive destination for tourists, sportspersons, students seeking higher education, people seeking quality healthcare, entrepreneurs and investors as well,” he said.

