Padampur bypoll plot twist: BJP defers nomination on farmers’ issue

By Express News Service

BARGARH: The BJP which is seeking to reclaim the Padampur Assembly constituency made a smart political move on Monday as its candidate and former legislator Pradip Purohit did not file nomination for the bypoll to express solidarity with farmers of the district who are on dharna to protest non-payment of crop insurance.

The party took the first step to assert its presence in the constituency through an enormous display of strength with its bigwigs like Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Bishweswar Tudu, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Kalahandi MP Basanta Panda, Balangir MP Sangeeta Singhdeo and legislators of western Odisha districts along with senior leaders coming together for the filing of Purohit’s nomination.

However, the leaders left the people and supporters gathered on the streets baffled by deferring the nomination filing process. During the procession, Pradhan, Purohit and Pujari stepped aside and held discussions with farmers united under Rajbodasambar Krushak Sagathan. After hearing the farmers’ concerns, while Pradhan assured appropriate action within a week, Purohit said he will not file his nomination for the bypoll on the day.

On Sunday, the Rajbodasambar Krushak Sangathan had appealed candidates of all the parties to not file nominations for the upcoming bypoll to show their support for them. The farmers had also called a meeting where the agitators bowed down symbolically before the representatives of all parties requesting them to consider their appeal.

Farmer leader Ramesh Mohapatra said, they have been agitating over the issue of crop insurance for more than 13 months. “We held discussions with Union Minister Pradhan and he assured us that though both the governments are responsible for disbursal of insurance amount, he will ensure necessary action is taken by the Centre within seven days. They also cancelled their nomination filing on the day. But they might file it tomorrow. We trust them considering their empathy towards us and hope that the leaders will fulfill their assurance within the specified time,” he added.

Purohit said he has been associated with the agitation of the farmers over delay in disbursal of crop insurance and drought relief since the beginning. “I had even voiced their concerns in New Delhi and have huge respect for their movement. Since the farmers appealed me to extend my support for the agitation, I decided to halt the nomination filing today,” he said.



