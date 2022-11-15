Home States Odisha

PM-SHRI Yojana in govt schools in Prakasham

Modern and holistic method of education to be used under yojana

Published: 15th November 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

School students

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express0

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Union Government has preliminarily approved a total of 1,096 government primary, upper primary and high schools of the district for the PM-SHRI Yojana program for the next academic year, aiming to provide high quality education for the students.

The Government has selected these schools on the basis of strength of students as per the Unified District Information System For Education (UDISE 22) particulars. The central government will release funds directly to the selected schools and the District Education Officer (DEO) will be appointed as the nodal officer for this program.

On the occasion of Children’s day, PM Narendra Modi on Monday announced the scheme-Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana, for the development and upgradation of as many as 14,500 schools across the country.

The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern and holistic method of imparting education, benefiting lakhs of students across India. Under the PM-SHRI Yojana, all the selected schools will be provided necessary financial and technical support including the digital teaching, laboratory up to 5 years, and other infrastructural facilities along with a thorough training of the teachers.

To avail the benefits of the scheme, all the headmasters of the approved schools should complete all III-steps of the process. In the step-I, the head masters need to register their schools on the PM-SHRI portal. The registration requires basic details like the name of the school. They will receive an OTP for further login.

In the step-II, the HMs’ need to fill a 42 point questionnaire along with their and the panchayat secretary’s educational qualifications. Based on these details, the Union Education department will give marks to all the eligible schools.

Schools from rural areas getting 60% marks and those from urban areas getting 70% marks, will be considered eligible for the scheme. “All the headmasters of the preliminary approved schools have been directed to complete step-I of the PM-SHRI Yojana by November 18th, 2022 without fail,” B Vijaya Bhaskar, DEO explained.

Financial and technical support
Under the PM-SHRI Yojana, all the selected schools will be provided necessary financial and technical support including the digital teaching, laboratory up to 5 years, and other infrastructural facilities along with a thorough training of the teachers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakasham PM-SHRI Yojana
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp