PM-SHRI Yojana in govt schools in Prakasham

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Union Government has preliminarily approved a total of 1,096 government primary, upper primary and high schools of the district for the PM-SHRI Yojana program for the next academic year, aiming to provide high quality education for the students.

The Government has selected these schools on the basis of strength of students as per the Unified District Information System For Education (UDISE 22) particulars. The central government will release funds directly to the selected schools and the District Education Officer (DEO) will be appointed as the nodal officer for this program.

On the occasion of Children’s day, PM Narendra Modi on Monday announced the scheme-Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana, for the development and upgradation of as many as 14,500 schools across the country.

The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern and holistic method of imparting education, benefiting lakhs of students across India. Under the PM-SHRI Yojana, all the selected schools will be provided necessary financial and technical support including the digital teaching, laboratory up to 5 years, and other infrastructural facilities along with a thorough training of the teachers.

To avail the benefits of the scheme, all the headmasters of the approved schools should complete all III-steps of the process. In the step-I, the head masters need to register their schools on the PM-SHRI portal. The registration requires basic details like the name of the school. They will receive an OTP for further login.

In the step-II, the HMs’ need to fill a 42 point questionnaire along with their and the panchayat secretary’s educational qualifications. Based on these details, the Union Education department will give marks to all the eligible schools.

Schools from rural areas getting 60% marks and those from urban areas getting 70% marks, will be considered eligible for the scheme. “All the headmasters of the preliminary approved schools have been directed to complete step-I of the PM-SHRI Yojana by November 18th, 2022 without fail,” B Vijaya Bhaskar, DEO explained.

Financial and technical support

Under the PM-SHRI Yojana, all the selected schools will be provided necessary financial and technical support including the digital teaching, laboratory up to 5 years, and other infrastructural facilities along with a thorough training of the teachers.

