PMBI officer arrested by CBI

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Marketing officer of Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) Swarup Panda was arrested by the CBI for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a trader in Berhampur .

Sources said the trader, Naidu Dibakar of Harekrushnagar had applied for a ‘Jana Aushadhi Kendra’ (generic medicine store). However, owing to delay in processing of his application, Naidu got in touch with the Prime Minister’s Office and later CBI. He then approached Panda who was the authority for verifying the applications. Panda reportedly demanded Rs 20,000 from Naidu to process the latter’s application. While both of them settled for Rs 15,000, Panda did not turn up to receive the money on November 12. On Monday, when Panda was receiving the money from Naidu, he was arrested by a team of CBI. The CBI team, which took Panda to Bhubaneswar, did not divulge details of the case.

