Sundargarh industries commit business worth Rs 1 crore to women SHGs

As many as five industries have committed to offer business worth `1 crore minimum to local women self-help groups (SHGs). 

Published: 15th November 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Collector Parag Harshad Gavali with other guests at the investors’ meet| Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As many as five industries have committed to offer business worth `1 crore minimum to local women self-help groups (SHGs). At a district-level investors’ meet titled ‘SHG to SME: Invest in her’, as part of Make in Odisha Conclave-2022, organised by Mission Shakti and held at Bikash Bhawan in Sundargarh town on Monday, several other industries assured to explore the business avenues with SHGs. The initiative aims to promote interaction among entrepreneurs of the district and women SHG members/federations and encourage business houses to be growth partners of the latter.  

Speaking virtually, commissioner-cum-secretary of Mission Shakti Sujata R Karthikeyan said around 70 lakh women of over six lakh SHGs are linked to Mission Shakti. She said women’s economic empowerment would result in overall development of the state. 

Sujata said Mission Shakti has transformed from a scheme to an independent department with a separate budget. The women SHGs working at micro level should also strive to become small and medium enterprises. She advised the district administration to help SHGs in product value-addition, packaging, quality assurance and setting up of market linkage to enable them to reach the next level. In Sundargarh district, various banks have extended loans of over Rs 300 crore to the SHGs.

Insisting on effective collaboration of SHGs and industrial ecosystems for mutual gains, Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali reiterated the administration’s commitment to help the SHGs. He said products and services produced by SGHs and needed by industries can be availed against payment for mutual benefit. 

As an immediate outcome,  he said Dalmia Bharat, Vedanta, JSW, NTPC and IFSL have committed to offer business of `1 crore to SHGs annually. “Other industries too have promised to explore opportunities of business associations with the SHGs,” he said. Arpita Patnaik of Humara Bachpan Trust spoke about the organisation’s initiatives in woman empowerment. The meet was jointly hosted by FICCI Ladies organisation. 

